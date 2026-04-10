2026 TN elections | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin travels by Chennai Metro for poll campaign in Chennai

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.