2026 TN elections | Palaniswami to launch election campaign in Mylapore on March 25

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that he would launch the party’s election campaign from Mylapore on Wednesday (March 25).
He said seat-sharing talks with alliance partners were expected to be completed within the next two to three days, adding that there won't be any new entrants into the alliance. Emphasising electoral prospects, he noted that winning the elections was more important than whether the party contested more or fewer seats compared to the previous election.
Palaniswami said that if the media exposed the DMK's mistakes boldly, it would deter the party from engaging in anti-people activities. He added that welfare schemes continued to be announced as there remained a need for such assistance in society.
Expressing confidence, he said seat-sharing arrangements would be finalised smoothly and the list of candidates would be announced without issues.
He also alleged that the DMK, which had earlier been in alliance with the BJP, was now criticising the AIADMK for its alliance and attempting to create a false narrative against the NDA.