2026 TN elections: Over 74,000 apply for voter IDs from January 31

Officials said that while the public can continue to submit Form 6 applications, names of such applicants will not be included in the supplementary electoral roll.

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Saidapet constituency said physical issuance and submission of Form 6 were stopped on March 26. "The new voters' list will be reflected in the supplementary roll. Applicants can still submit forms online, but their names will not be included in the supplementary list," the official added.