2026 TN elections: Over 74,000 apply for voter IDs from January 31

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly election fast approaching, a total of 74,877 persons across the 16 constituencies in the city submitted Form 6 applications between January 31 and March 26, during a 54-day window.
Officials said that while the public can continue to submit Form 6 applications, names of such applicants will not be included in the supplementary electoral roll.
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Saidapet constituency said physical issuance and submission of Form 6 were stopped on March 26. "The new voters' list will be reflected in the supplementary roll. Applicants can still submit forms online, but their names will not be included in the supplementary list," the official added.
Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the capital has a total electorate of 28,30,936. Of this, 14,64,344 are women, 13,65,763 are men, and 829 are third-gender voters. The 74,877 new applications account for an addition of 2.4 per cent to the total electorate.
Anna Nagar recorded the highest number of new applications at 7,955, including 4,258 men, 3,694 women and three third-gender persons. Perambur followed with 3,433 male applicants, 3,155 female applicants and eight from the third gender category, tallying at 6,596. Chepauk-Triplicane registered the lowest number of applications at 2,414.
More than 5,000 applications were received in Velachery, Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar and Mylapore constituencies, while five other constituencies recorded over 4,000 applications each.
Srinivasa Raghavan, a first-time voter from Perambur, said he submitted Form 6 after the final roll was released. "I was unaware of the process during the revision. With the help of a relative, I applied later. I am eager to cast my first vote and believe every vote matters in the upcoming election," he said.