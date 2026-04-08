2026 TN elections | Namesake candidates crowd Chennai seats, TVK among worst hit as poll nominations close

TVK supporters have circulated copies of affidavits on social media, alleging that the same notary advocate had attested the nomination papers of all three candidates, including the Minister.

Attempts to contact the namesake candidates yielded limited response. A call to one of them was answered by a person who claimed it was a wrong number and disconnected. Another namesake declined to disclose details about the purpose of his nomination.

In Royapuram, D Jayakumar is facing three independent candidates bearing the same name. In Perambur, where Vijay is contesting, two independent candidates with the same name have filed nominations.