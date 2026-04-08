2026 TN elections | Namesake candidates crowd Chennai seats, TVK among worst hit as poll nominations close

Fielding namesake candidates is a known strategy to split votes, especially in closely contested constituencies
CHENNAI: As the deadline for filing nominations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections ended on April 6, several candidates across Chennai constituencies are facing the challenge of namesakes entering the fray.
Actor-politician Vijay and candidates of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, appear to be particular targets, apart from those of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
Political observers note that fielding namesake candidates is a known strategy adopted by rivals to confuse voters and split votes, especially in closely contested constituencies. In Harbour, TVK candidate Sinora PS Ashok, who is contesting against PK Sekar Babu, HR and CE Minister, is up against two independent candidates with similar names carrying the “Sinora” surname.
TVK supporters have circulated copies of affidavits on social media, alleging that the same notary advocate had attested the nomination papers of all three candidates, including the Minister.
Attempts to contact the namesake candidates yielded limited response. A call to one of them was answered by a person who claimed it was a wrong number and disconnected. Another namesake declined to disclose details about the purpose of his nomination.
In Royapuram, D Jayakumar is facing three independent candidates bearing the same name. In Perambur, where Vijay is contesting, two independent candidates with the same name have filed nominations.
In Chepauk-Triplicane, TVK candidate D Selvam, who is contesting against Udhayanidhi Stalin, is up against three namesakes.
Similarly, in Villivakkam, AIADMK candidate SR Vijayakumar faces a namesake independent candidate, while in Egmore, TVK deputy general secretary Rajmohan is up against an independent candidate with a similar name.
In Thousand Lights, TVK candidate JCD Prabhakar, a former AIADMK MLA, faces competition from three candidates with similar names.
Across the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai, a total of 628 nominations were filed. Perambur recorded the highest number with 66 nominations, while Mylapore had the lowest at 25.