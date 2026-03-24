2026 TN elections | MNM to skip 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, extend unconditional support to DMK alliance

Recalling the party’s decision to join the DMK-led front during the previous parliamentary elections in the interest of the nation, he said MNM had worked hard for the alliance’s victory, which eventually enabled its voice to be heard in the Rajya Sabha. Since then, the party had upheld alliance principles without compromising its identity.

Haasan said seat-sharing talks for the 2026 Assembly elections were held in two phases, during which Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister and members of the DMK negotiating team had conducted discussions with warmth, respect and a sense of camaraderie.