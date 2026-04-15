2026 TN elections | Key voting bloc but not important enough togive seats, ask fishers

Tamil Nadu’s 1,076-km coastline, stretching from Tiruvallur to Kanniyakumari, covers 14 coastal districts and makes the State one of India’s leading marine fish producers. According to the State Fisheries Department, TN exported 1.23 lakh metric tonnes of marine products in 2022-23, earning foreign exchange worth Rs 6,957.67 crore.

Yet, leaders said, this contribution has not translated into adequate political representation. Though more than 35 constituencies are considered to have a significant fishermen population, both the DMK and the AIADMK have not fielded enough candidates from the community, they said.

Though known generically as meenavar, the community includes multiple caste groups such as Pattinavar along the Coromandel Coast, Paravar in the Gulf of Mannar region, Mukkuvar in southern districts, and Sembadavar or Parvatha Rajakulam, who are engaged in both inland and coastal fishing. Smaller groups include Arayar, Savalakkarar, and Karaiyar.