2026 TN elections | Key allies of DMK failed to flag public concerns: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday asserted that the 2026 Assembly elections would mark the end of the DMK’s political run in Tamil Nadu, expressing confidence that voters had already made up their minds to unseat the ruling party.
Addressing a campaign meeting at Vazhapadi in the Yercaud Assembly constituency in Salem district, the Leader of the Opposition said the electorate was determined to make the upcoming polls the DMK’s last.
“Despite having a broad alliance, the DMK faces a strong and cohesive front led by the AIADMK, backed by a solid vote base,” he said.
Taking aim at the ruling party’s allies, Palaniswami claimed that Left parties, VCK and certain Islamic outfits had failed to effectively represent public concerns since aligning with the DMK in 2021.
“The DMDK, which joined their alliance, was already on ventilator support and was given life by AIADMK,” he said.
Exuding confidence that the AIADMK alliance will win the polls and form a government with a majority, Palaniswami urged people to put an end to the dynasty politics of the DMK. “After DMK came to power, the law and order situation deteriorated. Sale of ganja has become rampant and continues undeterred due to involvement of ruling party functionaries,” he said, adding that AIADMK will eradicate ganja within three months after coming to power.
He further accused the DMK government of significantly increasing the state’s debt burden as borrowings had exceeded Rs five lakh crore without delivering major development projects.
“The government has borrowed extensively, but the benefits have not reached the people and it was looted by the DMK,” he said.
Palaniswami also reiterated that, if voted to power, the AIADMK would initiate an inquiry into allegations surrounding the final days of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
He said the AIADMK is a disciplined organisation with strong internal control. He asserted that the upcoming election would be the last for the DMK.
Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for borrowing Rs 5 lakh crore in five years, stating that it had pushed the State into heavy debt. He challenged the party to initiate legal action against him for his remarks on DMK deputy general secretary A.Raja and said he was prepared to face legal consequences over an audio clip circulating on social media.
He also accused the DMK of failing to fulfil its electoral promise of providing a Rs 100 subsidy per LPG cylinder. He alleged that electricity tariffs had risen by 67 per cent and property taxes by 112 per cent under the present administration, causing hardship to the public.
Reiterating his confidence, he said the AIADMK would win a majority of seats and form the government on its own.
Despite having a broad alliance, the DMK faces a strong and cohesive front led by the AIADMK, backed by a solid vote base.