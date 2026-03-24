2026 TN elections | DMK announces nominees for 13 seats in Puducherry

CHENNAI: The DMK on Tuesday released its list of candidates for 13 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry.
The list was announced by DMK president MK Stalin. The candidates for the Union Territory are: Villianur (SC) – Ira Siva; Mannadipet – SS Rangan; Thirubhuvanai (SC) – P Angalan; Bahour – RR Senthilkumar; Mudaliarpet – G Sampath; Oussudu (Oulgaret) – V Anbalagan; Orleampet – S Gopal; Nellithope – V Karthikeyan; Raj Bhavan – Vignesh Kannan; Kalapet – A Senthil (alias Ramesh); Kadirgamam – P Vazhivelu; Karaikal South – MS Najeem; Neravy TR Pattinam – M Nazeer (Nathiyarajan).
The DMK has also allotted the Ozhukarai constituency to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) as part of the alliance arrangement.
The Congress and DMK sealed a deal for the Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections on the last day of filing nominations on Monday. While the national party Congress will contest in 16 constituencies, the DMK will fight on 13 seats. The Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is March 26.