2026 TN elections | Children from 3 constituencies submit demands to their candidates

The set of demands also stressed the right to protection, calling for the establishment of ward-level ‘Child Protection Committees’ in urban areas and later to rural areas to ensure safety. “Child labour must be completely eradicated, and laws should prohibit any form of employment for children below 18 years.

Strict enforcement is needed to prevent child marriage and sexual abuse, with immediate punishment for offenders. Adolescents require proper guidance, counselling, and support systems to navigate challenges during their formative years,” J Sunil, a Class 11 student of a government school in Tiruvottiyur.

Moreover, A Ashwanth, a Class 9 student stressed on the right to participation, where children demand inclusion in decision-making processes. “Children seek representation in government committees and recognition of children’s city councils. Schools must strengthen participation structures, appoint counsellors, and ensure that suggestion systems function effectively. Children also call for active involvement in School Management Committees (SMCs) so their voices are genuinely heard,”he added.

The manifesto also highlighted specific local issues in their constituencies such as pollution control, infrastructure development, school upgrades, improved public transport, and measures to curb substance abuse and crime. These localised concerns demonstrates how governance decisions directly affected children’s daily lives.

Overall, the demands presented a clear and urgent appeal for systemic change, urging elected representatives to prioritise children’s rights and well-being. “The gesture of submitting the demands to candidates reflects a strong belief that children are not passive beneficiaries but active stakeholders whose voices must shape policies that impact their future,” said M Ayisha, president, CACS.