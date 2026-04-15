2026 TN elections | Children from 3 constituencies submit demands to their candidates

CHENNAI: Though children are not a vote bank in elections, yet, with the future in mind and for the welfare of all, children RK Nagar, Royapuram and Tiruvottiyur constituencies met the contesting candidates for the Assembly election and placed their set of general and specific demands.
The members of Confederation of Arunodhaya Children Sangam (CACS), established in 2001 with the support of Arunodhaya Centre for Street and Working Children, highlighted urgent concerns and expectations from the government ahead of the elections.
The demands emphasised the fundamental right to survival by addressing environmental and health issues such as the regular desilting of the Buckingham Canal to prevent flooding, need for paediatric specialists in Primary Health Centres (PHCs), environmental cleanliness to prevent diseases, and access to nutritious meals throughout the day.
The government is also urged to guarantee basic needs such as shelter, food, healthcare, and protection so that children can grow up with dignity and security. The right to development is another key focus, with demands to extend the Right to Education (RTE) Act up to 18 years.
M Aysha Fathima, a Class 10 student of a corporation school, said, “Among other demands, we have urged for access to education/learning to be strengthened by creating local libraries and appointing volunteers to ensure regular attendance in schools. Additionally, many children struggle due to the lack of identity documents, and the government must take responsibility to resolve this issue.”
She insisted that special attention was required for children with disabilities and mental health issues. “Availability of playgrounds and sports facilities are both equally important for healthy physical and social development,” she added.
The set of demands also stressed the right to protection, calling for the establishment of ward-level ‘Child Protection Committees’ in urban areas and later to rural areas to ensure safety. “Child labour must be completely eradicated, and laws should prohibit any form of employment for children below 18 years.
Strict enforcement is needed to prevent child marriage and sexual abuse, with immediate punishment for offenders. Adolescents require proper guidance, counselling, and support systems to navigate challenges during their formative years,” J Sunil, a Class 11 student of a government school in Tiruvottiyur.
Moreover, A Ashwanth, a Class 9 student stressed on the right to participation, where children demand inclusion in decision-making processes. “Children seek representation in government committees and recognition of children’s city councils. Schools must strengthen participation structures, appoint counsellors, and ensure that suggestion systems function effectively. Children also call for active involvement in School Management Committees (SMCs) so their voices are genuinely heard,”he added.
The manifesto also highlighted specific local issues in their constituencies such as pollution control, infrastructure development, school upgrades, improved public transport, and measures to curb substance abuse and crime. These localised concerns demonstrates how governance decisions directly affected children’s daily lives.
Overall, the demands presented a clear and urgent appeal for systemic change, urging elected representatives to prioritise children’s rights and well-being. “The gesture of submitting the demands to candidates reflects a strong belief that children are not passive beneficiaries but active stakeholders whose voices must shape policies that impact their future,” said M Ayisha, president, CACS.