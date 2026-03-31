2026 TN elections | Case booked against TVK chief Vijay under five sections for poll code violations

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay has been booked under five sections by Peravallur police for allegedly violating election rules during his campaign in Kolathur, officials said on Monday.
According to the complaint filed by election authorities, Vijay is accused of using nearly 30 loudspeakers despite permission being granted for only five, thereby causing public disturbance.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, he has also been charged with gathering a crowd exceeding 5,000 people and obstructing the movement of an ambulance during the campaign. The case was registered based on inputs from the election monitoring team.
Thousands of supporters gathered to witness Vijay filing his nomination from the Perambur Assembly constituency, followed by his maiden roadshow towards Kolathur. The crowd surge led to severe traffic congestion across key stretches in north Chennai.
Traffic movement was briefly disrupted near Vyasarpadi as motorists stopped to catch a glimpse of the actor. His convoy took nearly two hours to cover the short distance to Kolathur, getting stuck at major junctions such as Moolakadai and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, as supporters thronged roads, climbed vantage points and halted traffic to take photos and videos.
Amid the chaos, TVK leaders alleged a complete lack of police deployment and traffic regulation despite prior permission for the roadshow.
In a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, the party said the absence of security arrangements posed risks to public safety and disrupted campaigning. It also alleged bias in granting permissions, claiming that approval for open-vehicle campaigning was denied to Vijay while being allowed for Chief Minister MK Stalin.
The party urged the Election Commission to intervene, ensure proper security arrangements, and take action against officials for alleged lapses.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled for April 23, with counting on May 4. The nomination process is underway and will continue until April 6.