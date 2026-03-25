2026 TN elections | BJP locks probable seats, shares 15 must-want list

CHENNAI: The BJP on Tuesday firmed up its electoral blueprint in the State, finalising the 27 Assembly constituencies it will contest and signalling its bargaining position within the AIADMK-led NDA after Union Minister and state in-charge for the polls, Piyush Goyal, held closed-door consultations with senior leaders.
The exercise comes a day after the AIADMK allotted 27 seats to the BJP, with the party moving quickly to freeze its preferences and candidate panels.
According to sources, the BJP has submitted a priority list of constituencies, including Velachery, Harbour, Mylapore, Tiruchengode, Anthiyur, Palani, Tirupur South, Sulur, Aravakurichi, Rasipuram, Thalli, Modakurichi, Gudalur, Coonoor, Coimbatore North, Madurai South, Singanallur, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Nagercoil, Vilavancode, Mayiladuthurai, Panruti, Vanur, Sattur, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Tiruttani and Kumbakonam.
"These are part of our wish list. Around 15 constituencies are non-negotiable for us, while the remaining can be finalised from either side," a senior leader familiar with the deliberations told DT Next, underlining the party's attempt to secure favourable turf within the alliance.
The leadership has also drawn up a three-member panel of probable candidates for each constituency, with the high command expected to take a final call shortly. "The list is likely in a couple of days," the leader added.
Several senior figures are expected to be fielded, including Nainar Nagenthran, Vanathi Srinivasan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, K Annamalai and A Ashvathaman. Union Minister L Murugan is also likely to enter the fray, with Rasipuram or a seat in the Nilgiris district under consideration.