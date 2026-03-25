2026 TN elections | BJP locks probable seats, shares 15 must-want list

The exercise comes a day after the AIADMK allotted 27 seats to the BJP, with the party moving quickly to freeze its preferences and candidate panels.

According to sources, the BJP has submitted a priority list of constituencies, including Velachery, Harbour, Mylapore, Tiruchengode, Anthiyur, Palani, Tirupur South, Sulur, Aravakurichi, Rasipuram, Thalli, Modakurichi, Gudalur, Coonoor, Coimbatore North, Madurai South, Singanallur, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Nagercoil, Vilavancode, Mayiladuthurai, Panruti, Vanur, Sattur, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Tiruttani and Kumbakonam.