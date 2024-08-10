Tamil Nadu plans to build India’s biggest cricket stadium in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The state government has floated tenders to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to construct the proposed international cricket stadium in Coimbatore, planning to have a facility with the largest seating capacity in the country.

Highly placed Sports Department officials told DT Next that a request for proposal (RFP) has been floated to prepare the DPR and engage a design consultant among other requirements for the development of the international cricket stadium. The bidders have been asked to submit the bid within a month.

Sources said the site earmarked for the cricket stadium is located 16 km from Coimbatore city on NH 544 connecting Salem and Kochi. The State Prisons Department has 200 acres of land there, of which 198 acres would be acquired for the stadium once the DPR preparation is over.

The Sports Department are looking at constructing the stadium with the “largest spectator seating capacity in the country”, and would have five-star facilities for members, VIP and corporate sectors, state-of-the-art players’ lounge, media and broadcasting centre, cafeterias and restaurants for the public, viewing galleries, and a cricket museum.

Sources said the idea was to have facilities, including an indoor practice arena, specialist indoor fielding zone, pitch curation training, lecture theatres and a high-performance centre. For the players’ centre, the government has invited ideas from the bidders for restaurant, spa, dormitories and recreation facilities. A members’ clubhouse, sports bar and restaurant are also in plan.

The Department has recommended MA Chidambaram Stadium in Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Chepauk constituency and M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as live case studies, while the Lords Cricket Stadium in London had been cited as net case study.

Among other objectives that the bidders will be given is the creation of a forum for research and rehabilitation for players, umpires, technicians and coaches. They have also been asked to Incorporate of all possible recent concepts involving stadium design to make it state-of-the-art, technological infra like media facilities, administration, marketing and PR-related backup, besides high standard of public seating and hospitality.