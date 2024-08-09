Tenders invited to prepare DPR for Coimbatore international cricket stadium

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority has invited tenders for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Coimbatore International Cricket Stadium.

Sharing the information in a post on social media platform X, state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa recalled that during the Parliamentary elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin had promised the people of Coimbatore, especially the youth, to build an international cricket stadium in the city. State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin had then requested the officials to identify a suitable location for the stadium.

Following that, three locations were shortlisted, and the minister personally inspected them after the election results were declared.

Now the Ondipudur area in Coimbatore has been selected as the site of the stadium, TRB Raaja declared.

Appreciating the DMK government for working quickly to fulfill its promises, the minister quipped, "The active work of the DMK government makes the people of Coimbatore think, "Can things really move this fast?""