Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections 2024: Thanthi TV exit poll predicts 33-37 seats for DMK-led INDIA bloc

CHENNAI: An exit poll by Thanthi TV predicted that the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu would secure 33-37 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, as the polling for the last phase ended today evening.

They also predicted that the BJP-led NDA alliance looked set to bag the union territory of Puducherry along with 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu, while the numbers looked uncertain for the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, for the Villavancode assembly bypoll, the pollster anticipated a 47% chance to Congress' Tharahai Cuthbert, followed by BJP's Nanthini VS at 28%, and AIADMK's Rani U at 14%.

Here are highlights from Thanthi TV's exit poll:

1. DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has a 41% chance of winning from Chennai Central constituency, followed by BJP's Vinoj P Selvam at 26%, and DMDK's B Parthasarathy at 22%

2. DMK MP Kanimozhi has a 44% chance of winning from Thoothukudi constituency.

3. CPI(M)'s R Sachithanantham CPI has a 40% chance of winning from Dindigul constituency. Mohamed Mubarak of SDPI (under AIADMK alliance) has a 32% chance while M. Thilagabama of PMK (under NDA alliance) has 17% chance.

An opinion poll survey by Thanthi TV in April had predicted 34 seats for the DMK-led INDIA alliance and the lone seat of Puducherry for the BJP-led NDA alliance. AIADMK's numbers seemed uncertain, according to the pre-poll survey.

The Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu were held in the first phase of the seven-phased elections on April 19. All 39 seats in the state went to polls simultaneously. Results for all the phases will be declared on June 4.

While the BJP is contesting on 23 seats, its smaller, regional allies are fighting on the rest of the seats. The BJP's allies include Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Meanwhile, the DMK and Congress are part of the INDIA Opposition alliance which also includes CPI, CPIM, VCK, IUML, and MDMK.

On the other hand, the AIADMK-led alliance includes parties like DMDK, PT, and SDPI.

(This is a developing story)