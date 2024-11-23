Take true history to masses in WhatsApp era as some blindly believe in forwards: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin advised party workers to teach true history to the people in the WhatsApp era, while speaking at a party event on Saturday.

Terming that a section of people tend to believe in WhatsApp forwards without verifying it, Stalin said, “If we are to put an end to it, we must take (teach) the true history” to the masses. Stalin made the remark while delivering a speech at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam where he distributed prizes to winners of the "Kalaignar 100" quiz organised by the DMK women's wing, involving two lakh students.

"Everyone cannot read all the books. We must package the history as a capsule and feed it to people. Such events are good ways to do it," the CM added referring to the quiz competition. He also advised his 'sister' and party MP Kanimozhi to continue the fieldwork to inculcate such ideas. The CM who briefly donned the role of a quiz master also asked three questions to winners and finalists, including the last book read by 'Arignar' Anna (The Last Christian by Marie Corelli) delaying his surgery by a day.

Kanimozhi is a brave warrior, says DMK president

Describing Kanimozhi as a brave ‘warrior’ thundering in the Parliament to safeguard democracy, Stalin said, "Hers is a soft voice when showering love. She is a roaring voice when speaking in the Parliament for the rights of Tamil Nadu. You must have seen and heard Kanimozhi's Parliamentary speeches. She functions like a brave warrior to echo not only the ideology of the Dravidian movement and social justice history but also to safeguard democracy in India."

The DMK president also lauded the efforts of Kanimozhi and State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in organising the event which saw the participation of two lakh students who were quizzed on Dravidian history.