Take action against Udhay, Sekar Babu: TN BJP urges Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP leaders on Thursday called on Governor R N Ravi and submitted a memorandum written by Annamalai that requested the Governor to take action against state ministers Udhayanidhi and P K Sekar Babu.

The BJP has announced a State-wide protest against the HR&CE minister and the Tamil Nadu government on September 11 for hurting the sentiments of the practitioners of Sanatana Dharma.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin has deliberately disturbed peace and tranquillity in Tamil Nadu and has to be dealt with in the same manner as every citizen of this country but is safeguarded by the police from action due to the privilege of being the son of the chief minister of Tamil nadu. We request you to kindly instruct the DGP of the state to take action on the complaints immediately, FIR be filed, and action be taken as per the guidelines laid by the Supreme Court of India, "Annamalai said in a letter.

Further, the saffron party leader urged the Governor to dismiss Minister PK Sekar Babu from the Council of Ministers for violating his oaths of office.

"As a Minister for the administration of Hindu temples, a place of practice of Sanatana Dharma, PK Sekar Babu has wilfully violated the oath for office by being resent in the Sanatana eradication conference and for being a mute spectator for the call for the eradication of the Dharma. We seek the dismissal of Minister PK Sekar Babu from the Council of Ministers of the Government of Tamil Nadu for violating his oaths of office, " added Annamalai.

DMK means Dengue Malaria and Kosu (Mosquito)

"If something needs eradication from Tamil Nadu, it is the DMK. DMK means Dengue Malaria and Kosu (Mosquito). Going forward, we are sure that people will associate these deadly diseases with DMK, " Annamalai said in a rebuttal to the ruling DMK over its Sanatana Dharma remarks.