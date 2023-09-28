SWD works in Kilambakkam will be completed before end of October: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister PK Sekarbabu on Thursday assured that the stormwater drain works near Kilambakkam bus terminus will be completed before the end of October.

After inspecting the terminus along with senior officials, Sekarbabu said that a stormwater drain is being constructed on GST Road for 1.5 kilometers at Rs. 17 crore.

"The works are being carried out in three packages. The works will be completed before the end of October," he said.

He added that works are ongoing on a war footing to improve Ayanancheri - Meenakshi Puram Road, Police Academy Road, Guduvancheri - Unamancheri Road and Guduvancheri - Mannivakkam - Adhanur Road at Rs. 16.61 Crore.

"Work order has been issued to construct the entrance arch of the bus terminus at Rs. 4.75 crore. The work will commence in a few days. A police station will be constructed at Rs. 14.80 crore. Also, works are in full swing to set up an omnibus parking station at Rs. 29 crore off Outer Ring Road in Mudichur," Sekarbabu said.

Once the works are completed, the State government has plans to open the facility as 'Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus'.