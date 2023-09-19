States must have the authority to extend reservation: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the states must have the authority to extend reservation (in jobs and education) to provide the due share of the reservation to the State population.

Speaking at the 2nd conference of the All India Social Justice Federation on virtual mode, Stalin said, "States must have the authority to provide reservation. In Tamil Nadu, 69% reservation has been ensured. It is 50% in some states. Reservation must be provided in accordance with the proportion of the population. It is not right to argue that reservations must not exceed the 50% ceiling. Only if the authority is transferred to make reservation the right of states, the states can provide the due share of the reservation to its people."

The All India Social Justice Federation also adopted several key resolutions, including the breaching of the 50% reservation ceiling and setting up a national-level social justice monitoring committee to ensure that reservation was implemented in the educational establishments and appointments in true spirit and letter at the national-level like in Tamil Nadu.

The federation also resolved that due priority must be accorded to OBC and SC/ST students in admission in premiere institutions like IIT, IIM and IISC and appointment of professors from OBC and SC/ST classes in these institutions.

The federation also insisted that proportionate reservation for OBCs and SC/STs at the national level must be examined and extend reservation to private sector jobs as well.