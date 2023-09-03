Start NEET coaching for govt school students: S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Saying that students studying in government schools also require coaching to clear the NEET exam, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to start free NEET coaching students immediately.

In a statement, the senior leader expressed that the lack of any announcement on NEET coaching to government school students is disappointing.

"During the previous years, delay in commencing coaching was not helpful. PMK's stand is that the NEET exam, which is against social justice, should be cancelled. However, the government has a responsibility to ensure government school students clear the exam until the exemption is received," he said.

He pointed out all the government school students who joined MBBS were under the 7.5 per cent quota. Not a single government school student got a seat in the general quota.

"Last year, NEET coaching to government school students was given at 415 centers for only 14 days. While students from rich backgrounds are getting NEET coaching for two to four years, coaching government school students only for 14 is unfair," he opined.

He urged the government to conduct NEET coaching from Class 11 and give coaching for two years rather than giving coaching classes once a week from November to February.

"Two coaching centers should be set up at each taluk and free study materials should be provided to the students," he demanded.