Stalin, Udhay wish VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on his b'day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday wished Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on his birthday.

The CM tweeted, "Happy birthday to my beloved brother @thirumaofficial, who enriches the ideas of revolutionary Periyar and Ambedkar through his words and actions!." (sic)

The DMK Minister for Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin also wished the VCK chief. "Birthday wishes to Annan (brother) @thirumaofficial, the leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, who has been raising an uncompromising battle cry in people's forum and in the Parliament against Sanatana forces. Let brother's contribution and activities win the battle to defeat the fascists and save #INDIA!" (sic)

DMK Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also wished Thol Thirumavalavan. "The leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and fellow Member of Parliament Mr. @thirumaofficial. Happy birthday." (sic)