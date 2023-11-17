Stalin takes veiled dig at Guv RN Ravi for "undermining SC verdict"

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday took a veiled dig at the State Governor for "undermining the Supreme Court verdict" and said that the highhandedness of the persons holding appointed posts was destroying the federal principles.

In his letter to the party cadre, Stalin elaborated on the steps taken in the run up to the December zonal conference of the DMK Youth Wing in Salem and said that the Constitution of India has been endangered by the rulers at the Union (government) who do not value political decorum and state rights.

"The principle of federalism is being destroyed by the high handedness of appointees who undermine even the verdicts of the Supreme Court," the CM said, indirectly referring to the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who returned at least 10 of the 12 bills adopted by the State Assembly after the Supreme Court took cognizance of the Tamil Nadu government's petition against the gubernatorial head of the state over delay in given assent to Bills.

Apparently taking a jibe at the ruling BJP, the CM said that the politics of "communal, anti-human and linguistic chauvinists" has made the people of every State shiver.

"People will deliver a good verdict against all this in 2024," the CM reiterated, suggesting a victory for his party inclusive INDIA bloc in the ensuing Parliamentary polls. The bike rally being taken out by the DMK youth wing was only an awareness rally organized for that purpose, the CM added, appealing to the DMK youth wing to educate the people on how many lives the NEET claimed so far.

"Let a half crore signatures be collected. Let the victory be achieved in the democratic battle," the CM concluded.