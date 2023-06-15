Stalin inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the 1,000-bed facility Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy.

The construction work was completed in a record span of 15 months, three months prior to its deadline, and the six-storey building will deal with advanced surgeries related to various specialties like cardiology and oncology benefitting the Chennaiites.

The sprawling Guindy Hospital will be the second Multi-Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai after Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar.

The hospital spreads over about 4.89 acres of land and is aimed at providing multi-specialty care to the patients in Central and Southern parts of Chennai.

"The 1,000-bed facility was constructed at a cost of Rs 230 crores after the Chief Minister laid the foundation of the hospital in March last year. The multi-storey building is equipped with ICU, X-ray, operation theatres, Cardiology, Oncology, Internal and General Medicine. The hospital is disabled friendly, and has lifts, and CCTV cameras," CM Stalin said during the inaugural.

"It is worth noting that the medical college hospital for each district was initiated by Kalaignar. At least 5,050 MBBS admissions in 36 government medical college hospitals in Tamil Nadu. TN stands first for medical infrastructure in the nation, also many people have benefited through insurance schemes. The health schemes initiated by the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa have been maintained for the welfare of the people by the government," he added.

In this financial year, at least 1,500 medical camps were organised of which over 14 lakh people benefited from it. And more than one crore beneficiaries under the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme.

The Chief Minister announced that a 250 – bed facility Kalaignar centenary hostel will be constructed in Vellore district.

The CM also invited nurses and doctors attached to the new hospital to be part of the inaugural by cutting the ribbon.

Minister for Water Resources Department Durai Murugan, Public Works Department Minister EV Velu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, PWD Secretary B Chandramohan, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and other senior officials were part of the inaugural event.