Stalin chairs Cabinet meeting

CHENNAI: Amid the tense political situation in the State with ED raids on Tamil Nadu Ministers, the State Cabinet meeting commenced under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Saturday at 10.30 am.

The meeting discuses the implementation of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, the activities of the State Governor RN Ravi, and the ED raids in the State will be discussed. The Cabinet also discusses giving permission for new industries and expansion of industries to come to the State.

Reports also stated that the discussions are being held on the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's (TNCC) demand for a resolution of condemnation against the Central government for the action of ED.