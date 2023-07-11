Stalin asks cops to be on high alert ahead of LS election

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday advised his police force to be on high alert and gave them a six-point agenda to adhere ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking at the meeting of the review of the Law and Order situation in the state, which was attended by all top cops, Stalin expressed satisfaction at the prevailing situation in the State and said, "The next one year will be very important to us. Law and Order problems must be nipped in the bud as soon as they are identified."

Advising the police heads to avoid minor law and order problems from escalating into issues that could affect the people, the CM said that the police should ensure that no law and order problem affecting the people pops up for the next one year.

Instructing the police officers to be very cautious in the run up to the Lok Sabha election, Stalin said that the accused must be treated with dignity at the police station and they must not be subjected to torture. Strictly advising them to prevent custodial deaths, the CM said that his government always pays special attention to the safety of women and children.

Duty to ensure women, children's safety

Remarking that the State has a maximum number of working women and school and college going girl children, he said that the primary duty of the government was ensuring the safety of the women and children at educational institutions and working places.

Instructing the police to act immediately on the complaints received from people, mainly women and secure punishment to the perpetrators of the crimes, the CM referred to the recent illicit arrack deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu and said that the coordinated and stringent efforts of the district administration and police force have reduced illicit arrack distilling and sale to a great extent there.

Act hastily on illicit arrack related complaints

The CM also said that the police must ensure elimination of prevalence of illicit arrack by increasing vigil and expediting coordinated enforcement.

The cops were asked to hold weekly review meetings, maintain neutrality when acting on the complaints received in this regard from the people and file FIR on receipt of complaints and strictly avoid settling the issues through dialogue.

Cautioning that the number of people spreading caste and religious hatred through social media was on the rise and they were responsible for disturbing social order, the CM said that the police must constantly monitor them as the innocent people were mostly affected by their acts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, State Home Secretary P Amutha, State DGP Shankar Jiwal and Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore took part in the meeting.