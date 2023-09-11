Stalin announces solatium for Tirupattur accident victims

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced solatium of Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of the seven, who were killed in the road accident near Natrampalli on Monday.

The CM also announced Rs 50,000 each to the injured admitted to the Krishnagiri GH.

Earlier in the day, seven were killed and 10 others were injured as a van rammed a stationary lorry near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district. All the seven deceased were identified to be women. The dead were from Onankuttai village near Pernambut in Vellore district.