Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Prannoy advance

It was curtains for qualifier Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod as they suffered straight-game defeats to crash out in the first round. While Ashmita lost 17-21, 7-21 against fourth seed Yue Han of China, Aakarshi was shown the door by top-seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi with a 17-21, 12-21 defeat. Malvika was no match for second seed Zhi Yi Wang from China, losing by a 11-21, 13-21 scoreline.