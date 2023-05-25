Representative image
Local football: Swaraj, AG’s Office play out draw

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Swaraj FC and AG’s Office played out a 2-2 draw in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Wednesday.

Sunil V broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute as Swaraj held a slender one-goal advantage at the half-time interval.

But, after the break, AG’s Office not only erased the deficit but also took the lead since Alex (52nd minute) and Reegan (70th) found the back of the net. However, Swaraj’s Ajmal Riyaz levelled the score 15 minutes from time to ensure that both the teams shared the spoils.

