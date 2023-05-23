Sports

Qualifier 1: Conway, Gaikwad guide CSK to 172 against GT

Conway and Gaikwad stitched a partnership of 87.
Gaikwad and Conway's knocks helped CSK post a strong total on the board
Gaikwad and Conway's knocks helped CSK post a strong total on the board
CHENNAI: CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway yet again made a useful partnership of 87 to guide the men in yellow to a challenging 172 for the loss of 7 wickets against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 here.

Gaikwad scored his fourth 50 in Chennai and Conway scored 40.

Gujarat, however, made a comeback with the dismissals of Dube, Rahane and Conway within five overs (from 11th to 16th over).

Gujarat now requires 173 to make it directly to the finals of IPL 2023 and Chennai needs to stop them to enjoy the same benefit.

