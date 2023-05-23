Newcastle returns to Champions League following goalless draw
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United will rejoin Europe’s elite in the Champions League after a 20-year absence as a goalless draw at home to struggling Leicester City on Monday guaranteed it a top-four finish in the Premier League.
It was not quite the glorious home sign-off the fans were expecting as Newcastle dominated from start to finish without finding the back of the net. But, its dream of playing Champions League football next season came to fruition following the stalemate.
Newcastle had 23 goal attempts compared to Leicester’s one and was denied by the woodwork three times. The visitor dug deep for a point that keeps its survival hopes just about alive ahead of the final round of matches on Sunday.
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle is in third place with 70 points from 37 matches, four points ahead of the fifth-placed Liverpool, which also has one game remaining.
The fourth-placed Manchester United has 69 points and will require just one point from its remaining two matches to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Leicester moved up a place and is 18th with 31 points, two points behind the 17th-placed Everton.
Exceeded expectations: Manager Howe
Helping Newcastle qualify for the Champions League was not even in Howe’s thoughts at the start of the season. After celebrating the achievement on the St James’ Park pitch with his players, Howe was asked what the targets had been back in August 2022.
“Certainly, it was not [top-four],” Howe told Sky Sports. “You always hope and always believe and you have to dream. But we did not feel we were ready for that. After last season’s battle against relegation, it really was whether we could consolidate and become a better team and not flirt with relegation like last season. I cannot praise [the players] enough for that mentality, their attitude what they have given me and the club.”
RESULT: Newcastle United 0 drew with Leicester City 0
