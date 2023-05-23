Newcastle returns to Champions League following goalless draw

“Certainly, it was not [top-four],” Howe told Sky Sports. “You always hope and always believe and you have to dream. But we did not feel we were ready for that. After last season’s battle against relegation, it really was whether we could consolidate and become a better team and not flirt with relegation like last season. I cannot praise [the players] enough for that mentality, their attitude what they have given me and the club.”