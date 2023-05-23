Customs edges out Indian Bank 1-0

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs edged out Indian Bank 1-0 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Monday.

Saravanan (77’) netted the winning goal 13 minutes from the final whistle to secure the points for Customs.

There will be no Senior Division match on Tuesday, announced the CFA via a media release.

Swaraj FC will lock horns with AG’s Office in the next match on Wednesday.