Customs edges out Indian Bank 1-0

Saravanan (77’) netted the winning goal 13 minutes from the final whistle to secure the points for Customs.
CHENNAI: Chennai Customs edged out Indian Bank 1-0 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Monday.

There will be no Senior Division match on Tuesday, announced the CFA via a media release.

Swaraj FC will lock horns with AG’s Office in the next match on Wednesday.

