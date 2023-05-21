Women’s hockey: India loses series after 2-3 defeat to Oz

ADELAIDE: India put up a spirited performance but went down fighting 2-3 to host Australia in the second women’s hockey Test here on Saturday and conceded the three-match series.

Tatum Stewart (12th and 45th minute) scored a brace for Australia while Pippa Morgan (38th) was the other goal getter for the home team.

India’s goals were scored by Sangita Kumari (13th) and Gurjit Kaur (17th). World No.3 Australia thus took an unassailable 2-0 lead – India, ranked eighth, had lost 2-4 in the series opener on Thursday.

The third and final match of the series will be played here on Sunday.

India, which has kick-started its preparation for the Hangzhou Asian Games that is scheduled later this year, will also play the Australia ‘A’ team during the tour.