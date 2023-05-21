Sports
Women’s hockey: India, Australia play out 1-1 draw in final match
ADELAIDE: India came from behind to play out a 1-1 draw with Australia in the third and final match of the women’s hockey Test series here on Sunday. As a result, Australia, which had won the first two matches, secured the series 2-0.
Maddison Brooks put the home team in front in the 25th minute while India’s Deep Grace Ekka converted a penalty corner to level the score in the 42nd. The India team, on a tour to Australia as part of its preparation for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, will next face Australia ‘A’ on Thursday.
