Premier League is the most difficult to win: Pep Guardiola
MANCHESTER: Treble-chasing Manchester City can tick the first box by capturing its third consecutive Premier League title on Sunday, in what Pep Guardiola said was the most important and difficult of the three trophies to win.
“The Premier League is the most important competition because it is over 10, 11 months. We are lucky to be at home with our people to take it,” Guardiola said at a press conference Friday.
“The last one is the most difficult, because there are a lot of emotions. We would not forgive ourselves if we became distracted.”
It would be easy to be distracted after City destroyed European powerhouse Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday to win its Champions League semi-final 5-1 on aggregate.
It two more trophies to play for with the FA Cup final and the Champions League final coming up. A triumph in the European showcase would be its first.
Asked if his team had calmed down since Wednesday, Guardiola said: “Calmed down? It is non-stop, the most difficult thing [is coming]. Tennis players say to serve to win Wimbledon is the most difficult one. On Sunday, the game (against Chelsea) is in our hands.”
