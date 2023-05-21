Premier League is the most difficult to win: Pep Guardiola

“The Premier League is the most important competition because it is over 10, 11 months. We are lucky to be at home with our people to take it,” Guardiola said at a press conference Friday.

“The last one is the most difficult, because there are a lot of emotions. We would not forgive ourselves if we became distracted.”

It would be easy to be distracted after City destroyed European powerhouse Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday to win its Champions League semi-final 5-1 on aggregate.

It two more trophies to play for with the FA Cup final and the Champions League final coming up. A triumph in the European showcase would be its first.