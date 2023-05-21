PKL Season 10: Tamil Thalaivas to hold three-day selection
CHENNAI: Tamil Thalaivas will hold a three-day selection in the Kanniyakumari district to select players for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).
The trials, for players between the age of 18 and 22, will be conducted at the Alathangarai Kabaddi Club (AZ) from May 22 to 24 (Monday to Wednesday).
The selection will begin at 9 am on the opening day. Commenting on the trials, Thalaivas head coach Ashan Kumar, who has signed a contract that runs until 2025, said: “Tamil Nadu is passionate about kabaddi and the players want to take up the sport professionally due to the cultural connection and the love they have for it.”
Ashan added: “Through this trials, we want to reach out to such youngsters, who can potentially grow into big talent in the future.” On his part, Thalaivas CEO Shushen Vashishth said: “Our team has been a platform for many youngsters to come and perform over the years. We attempt to reach out to raw talent who are waiting to be unearthed.”
