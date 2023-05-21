PKL Season 10: Tamil Thalaivas to hold three-day selection

The selection will begin at 9 am on the opening day. Commenting on the trials, Thalaivas head coach Ashan Kumar, who has signed a contract that runs until 2025, said: “Tamil Nadu is passionate about kabaddi and the players want to take up the sport professionally due to the cultural connection and the love they have for it.”

Ashan added: “Through this trials, we want to reach out to such youngsters, who can potentially grow into big talent in the future.” On his part, Thalaivas CEO Shushen Vashishth said: “Our team has been a platform for many youngsters to come and perform over the years. We attempt to reach out to raw talent who are waiting to be unearthed.”