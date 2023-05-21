Sports
Iswar Ravi nets brace as Swaraj FC wins 3-0
CHENNAI: Iswar Ravi struck a brace as Swaraj FC defeated Central Excise 3-0 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League match at the ICF Stadium here on Saturday.
Iswar opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Sibil CK made it 2-0 in the 39th as Swaraj held a two-goal advantage at the half-time interval.
Iswar struck again, three minutes from time, to secure the points for Swaraj.
