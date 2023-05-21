GT win toss, elect to bowl against RCB

MUMBAI: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. For RCB, leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma is playing in place of Karn Sharma in a like-for-like replacement, while GT are unchanged. The Teams: Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, V Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.