Sports

GT win toss, elect to bowl against RCB

For RCB, leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma is playing in place of Karn Sharma in a like-for-like replacement, while GT are unchanged.
GT win toss, elect to bowl against RCB
PTI

MUMBAI: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. For RCB, leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma is playing in place of Karn Sharma in a like-for-like replacement, while GT are unchanged. The Teams: Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, V Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Gujarat Titans
GT VS RCB
Indian Premier League match

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in