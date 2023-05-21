Crucial game for RCB against GT

While Gujarat Titans lead the pecking order with 18 points after winning nine matches and losing four, RCB is equal with MI, RR on points ahead of its game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Entering this game, both teams are coming off big wins, GT over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs and RCB by eight wickets over the 2016 champion by eight wickets after a sparkling hundred by Kohli, his sixth overall across IPL.