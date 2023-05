Arjun, Sudhakar, Rayhaan impress

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner P Arjun Thapa (5/27) bagged five wickets as Fine Star CA defeated MAS CC by six wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 First Division Zone B match.

In a Third Division Zone A match, K Sudhakar (122 not out off 78 balls, 16 fours, 4 sixes) and leg-spinner Mohammed Rayhaan Syed (7/42) starred for Sundar CC, which thrashed Parthasarathy MCC by 96 runs.

Medium pacer V Arjun (6/52) waged a lone battle for Parthasarathy, but his effort eventually went in vain.