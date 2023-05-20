IPL 2023: Pooran's fifty guides LSG 176/8 against KKR

KOLKATA: Nicholas Pooran smashed a 30-ball 58 to take Lucknow Super Giants to a competitive 176 for eight against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL league match here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, LSG lost wickets at regular intervals to reel at 73 for five in 10.1 overs before Pooran and Ayush Badoni shared 74 runs for the sixth wicket to lay the base for the total. But then LSG witnessed another batting collapse to be restricted before Krishnappa Gowtham played a short little unbeaten 4-ball 11-run cameo to give LSG bowlers something to defend. For KKR, Shardul Thakur (2/27), Sunil Narine (2/28) and Vaibhav Arora (2/30) scalped two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 176 for 8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 58; Shardul Thakur 2/27, Sunil Narine 2/28, Vaibhav Arora 2/30) vs KKR.