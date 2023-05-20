IPL 2023: CSK score 223/3 riding on Conway, Gaikwad exploits

NEW DELHI: Opener Devon Conway smashed his way to 87 off only 51 balls while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 79 off 50 deliveries as Chennai Super Kings posted a challenging 223 for 3 against Delhi Capitals in the final IPL league game between the two teams, here on Saturday.

Conway's innings comprised 11 fours and three sixes while Gaikwad hit seven sixes apart from three boundaries as they added 141 for the opening stand. Ravindra Jadeja played a sweet little cameo, scoring 20 off 7 balls to consolidate the score.

Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje were among wickets for DC but were severely punished.

Brief Scores: CSK 223 for 3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 87 off 51 balls, Ruturaj Gaikwad 79 off 50 balls, Khaleel Ahmed 1/45, Anrich Nortje 1/43) vs DC.