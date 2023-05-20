Income Tax beats ICF in CFA Senior Division League opener

CHENNAI: Income Tax defeated Integral Coach Factory (ICF) 1-0 in the opening match of the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League 2022-23, hosted at the ICF Stadium here on Friday. Vigneshwaran netted the winning goal in the 16th minute while Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, who is set to join Indian Super League outfit East Bengal FC for the upcoming season, was named the ‘Man of the Match’. During the inauguration of the Senior Division League, CFA secretary E Sugumaran said: “The Chennai League is a platform for the Tamil Nadu players to show their talent. Players from other states can also be seen in action.” Eight teams – Income Tax, ICF, Swaraj FC, Chennai Customs, AG’s Office, Indian Bank, Central Excise and Nethaji FC – will vie for top honours in the Senior Division League. There will be one Senior Division match every day, with games starting at 4 pm.