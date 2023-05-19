IWL: Sethu FC suffers 0-2 defeat in semi-finals

CHENNAI: Sethu FC bowed out in the semi-final stage of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022-23 after suffering a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Kickstart FC at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Friday. Former Sethu player Kioko Elizabeth Katungwa (11th minute) and Saru Limbu (45th) found the back of the net once each in the first half to help Kickstart hold a two-goal cushion at the interval. The Karnataka-based Kickstart team, which had gone down to Sethu in the group stage, got the job done in the second half to reach the title decider. Linthoingambi Devi was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for her impressive performance.