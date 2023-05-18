Was not happy with my performance in first leg: Man City’s Silva

MANCHESTER: Following the thumping victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinal, Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva said that he wanted to compensate for his performance in the first leg of the tie.

Manchester City stormed into the finals of the UEFA Champions League after thrashing defending champions Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of their semifinal match at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Bernardo was given the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his brace.

“It is a beautiful night for us. We knew it would be tough. But to beat this Madrid team 4-0 at home is wonderful. It is a wonderful feeling to be in the final again. Hopefully this time we can try and win it. With our people, we are always very strong. They were amazing once again today. They helped us get momentum to go after Madrid. We know how tough they are. Even in the second half they pushed us and could have scored,” said Silva after the match as quoted by the club’s official website.

Bernardo said that his side was “very resilient, very passionate and organised at the same time.”

“I’m so happy with this performance. I think my performance in Madrid was not the one I wanted, and I wanted to compensate that. I did not feel very good at all after the first game. Today I had to do better for my teammates and the fans, and that is what I tried to do. I am very happy to help them. I am very good with my head! I am small but very good with my head,” added the player.

On the Inter Milan challenge in the finals, Bernardo said, “I watched their game yesterday, and they are very organised,” he said. I watched them in the group stage too, they look very strong, organised defensively. They are quick in the counter-attack, set pieces. It will be tough but we will try it.”

Pep Guardiola’s men are still chasing two other trophies this season, with a third Premier League title in a row on the horizon and a final against Manchester United for the FA Cup title.

A victory over Chelsea at the Etihad this Sunday will confirm the Premier League crown and Bernardo is determined to achieve this feat.

“It is another trophy that we want to win with our fans again. We will try and recover our best we can so we have full gas on the weekend to give another Premier League to our people,” concluded Bernardo.

City has set up the title clash with Inter Milan after a 5-1 win on aggregate against the Spanish giant. The two sides had previously played out a 1-1 draw at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the first leg of the semifinal.

Bernardo Silva was at his best, scoring a brace (23rd and 37th minute) in the first half of the match to put defending champions under the pump. Carlo Ancelotti’s side tried to fight their way back into the match but a goal by Manuel Akanji (76th minute) and Julian Alvarez’s stoppage-time (91st minute) finish only widened the margin.

City are in incredible form, having gone unbeaten for 23 games so far, winning their previous 15 clashes at their home ground. On June 10, they will be playing their second UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan, hoping to ease the pain of loss to Chelsea in the summit clash of the 2020-21 edition of the league.