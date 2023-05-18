Sports

IPL 2023: SRH scores 186/5 against RCB

Klaasen's 104 came from just 51 balls while Harry Brook (27 not out) was the next best batter for SRH who were invited to bat.
Heinrich Klaasen struck a magnificent century to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad to 186 for 5 in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

For RCB, Michael Bracewell took two wickets for 13 runs to be the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186 for 5 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 104; Michael Bracewell 2/13).

IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB
IPL 2023

