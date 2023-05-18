Failed to work out what's a good total at our home venue: Warner

DHARAMSHALA: Following his side's 15-run win over Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner expressed disappointment with his side's fielding and said that his side failed to work out what is a good total at their home venue, Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

Livingstone's breathtaking knock of 94(48) proved to be insufficient in the final over against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.

"It was a bad performance in the field but we will take the win. We lost the toss but batter with fluidity. The wicket helped after the inconsistent pitches at home. You want consistency from your home venue. We have not been able to work out what a good total there is," said Warner in a post-match presentation.

Put to bat first by PBKS, DC posted a massive 213/2 in their 20 overs. Openers David Warner (46 in 31 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Prithvi Shaw (54 off 38 balls, with seven fours and a six) put DC to a fine start with a 94-run opening stand.

Shaw also put on a 54-run stand with Rilee Rossouw, who made an unbeaten 82 in just 37 balls, consisting of six fours and six sixes.

The South Africa batter also put on a 65-run stand with Phil Salt (26* in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes). Sam Curran (2/36 in four overs) was the only bowler to take wickets for PBKS.

In reply, PBKS lost skipper Shikhar for a golden duck. But Prabhsimran Singh (22 in 19 balls) and Atharva Taide (55 in 42 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 50-run partnership for the second wicket.

A 78-run stand for the third wicket followed between Taide and Liam Livingstone, but Taide retired out.

Livingstone continued hitting sixes and kept his side alive. He brought his side to a touching distance of a win and a no-ball in the final over left PBKS needing 16 in three balls.

But Livingstone failed to win the game for his side, despite showing an incredible fight.

He scored 94 off 48 balls with five fours and nine sixes, his second fifty of IPL 2023, before he was dismissed on the final ball of the match.

Anrich Nortje (2/36 in his four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for DC. Ishant Sharma (2/36) got wickets in his three overs, but was slightly expensive.

Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel got a wicket each as well. Rossouw got 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

With this knock, PBKS is in the eighth spot with six wins, seven losses and a total of 12 points.

Their chances of entering playoffs are bleak.

DC is in the ninth spot with five wins, eight losses. The side finally has 10 points.