SAFF Championship football: Host India, Pakistan in same group

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan are set to renew their football rivalry as the two neighbouring countries have been clubbed in the same group for the upcoming SAFF Championship, scheduled to be hosted in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4. The draw for the 14th edition of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) tournament was held here on Wednesday, with defending champion India, Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal being clubbed in Group A. Lebanon, the Maldives, Bangladesh and Bhutan are part of Group B. The group matches will be played in a round-robin format and the top-two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals of the regional tournament. India will face Pakistan, Nepal and Kuwait on June 21, June 24 and June 27 respectively.