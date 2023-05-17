Apurna nets six as Sethu FC sails into IWL semi-finals

CHENNAI: Apurna Narzary struck an astonishing six goals as Sethu FC sailed into the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022-23 semi-finals with a thumping 9-0 win over East Bengal FC in the last-eight stage at the Shahibaug Police Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Sethu, which had finished runner-up in the previous edition, will face Kickstart FC on Friday for a place in the title decider. The ‘Player of the Match’ Apurna (13th, 21st, 50th, 72nd, 78th and 90th) ran riot against East Bengal, finding the back of the net twice in the first half and four times in the second period. Kajol D’souza (34th), Priyangka Devi (45th) and Ivy Faith (90th) joined the party as Sethu dominated from start to finish. The Madurai-based team, coached by Joseph Naik, is in good form heading into its semi-final match, having scored 34 goals and conceded just two in eight games so far.