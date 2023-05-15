Ganesh powers Ambattur CC to victory

CHENNAI: Medium pacer N Ganesh (7/29) scalped seven wickets as Ambattur CC defeated MAS CC by 85 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 First Division Zone B match. MAS left-arm spinner I Vetrivel (5/54) bagged five wickets, but his performance eventually went in vain.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Zone B: Ambattur CC 186 in 42.4 overs (S Santhosh Kumar 48, S Vikram 40, SL Lawrence Nova 32, I Vetrivel 5/54) bt MAS CC 101 in 25.5 overs (I Vetrivel 25, N Ganesh 7/29). Second Division: Zone A: Aththis CC 234/5 in 30 overs (V Tharun Kumar 32, U Raj Kumar 89, P Nirmal Kumar 58) bt Autolec ERC 133 in 29 overs (R Milan Pasunkili 48, V Tharun Kumar 4/26). Zone B: Wheels India RC 116 in 25.3 overs (K Padmanabhan 37, D Alexander David Raj 25, S Nagaraj 4/15) lost to Thiruvallur CC 120/7 in 28 overs. Third Division: Zone B: WABCO India RC 239/7 in 30 overs (VR Abhishek 36, U Raghul 54, M Rakshan 83*, R Pradeep Kumar 3/31) bt Jaya Education Group RC 184 in 28.2 overs (V Poovendhan 39, V Vedanth Kumar 44, S Gokul 29, S Ashwath Narayanan 3/45)