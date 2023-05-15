Sports

Ganesh powers Ambattur CC to victory

First Division: Zone B: Ambattur CC 186 in 42.4 overs (S Santhosh Kumar 48, S Vikram 40, SL Lawrence Nova 32, I Vetrivel 5/54) bt MAS CC 101 in 25.5 overs (I Vetrivel 25, N Ganesh 7/29)
Ganesh; Vetrivel
Ganesh; Vetrivel
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Medium pacer N Ganesh (7/29) scalped seven wickets as Ambattur CC defeated MAS CC by 85 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 First Division Zone B match. MAS left-arm spinner I Vetrivel (5/54) bagged five wickets, but his performance eventually went in vain.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Zone B: Ambattur CC 186 in 42.4 overs (S Santhosh Kumar 48, S Vikram 40, SL Lawrence Nova 32, I Vetrivel 5/54) bt MAS CC 101 in 25.5 overs (I Vetrivel 25, N Ganesh 7/29). Second Division: Zone A: Aththis CC 234/5 in 30 overs (V Tharun Kumar 32, U Raj Kumar 89, P Nirmal Kumar 58) bt Autolec ERC 133 in 29 overs (R Milan Pasunkili 48, V Tharun Kumar 4/26). Zone B: Wheels India RC 116 in 25.3 overs (K Padmanabhan 37, D Alexander David Raj 25, S Nagaraj 4/15) lost to Thiruvallur CC 120/7 in 28 overs. Third Division: Zone B: WABCO India RC 239/7 in 30 overs (VR Abhishek 36, U Raghul 54, M Rakshan 83*, R Pradeep Kumar 3/31) bt Jaya Education Group RC 184 in 28.2 overs (V Poovendhan 39, V Vedanth Kumar 44, S Gokul 29, S Ashwath Narayanan 3/45)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

MAS CC
TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship
Ambattur CC
Medium pacer N Ganesh

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in