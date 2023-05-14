Sports

Vignesh shines in Fine Star CA’s victory

First Division: Zone A: Standard CC 204/9 in 45 overs (M Vijay Kumar 89, R Vivek 51, B Akshai 4/52, Pasupathy Chandran 3/52) bt Korattur CC 191 in 44 overs (R Ragavendra 56, B Akshai 25, M Mathivanan 3/62, P Saravanan 3/36)
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A Vignesh (106 not out off 97 balls, 9 fours, 5 sixes) smashed an unbeaten hundred as Fine Star CA defeated SRIHER RC by nine wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 First Division Zone B match.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Zone A: Standard CC 204/9 in 45 overs (M Vijay Kumar 89, R Vivek 51, B Akshai 4/52, Pasupathy Chandran 3/52) bt Korattur CC 191 in 44 overs (R Ragavendra 56, B Akshai 25, M Mathivanan 3/62, P Saravanan 3/36); Seshadhri MCC 215 in 44.3 overs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 59, K Vignesh 61, V Aakash 4/56, RI Sanjai Soorya 3/56) bt Mugappair CC 165 in 37.1 overs (CS Rohit Kumar 28, R Raja Guru 54, N Harissh 33, P Lithish Kumar 4/46). Zone B: SRIHER RC 163 in 44.3 overs (S Sourav 42, S Rishi Silora 30, KS Velmurugan 4/29) lost to Fine Star CA 164/1 in 33.2 overs (A Vignesh 106*, G Gogul 32*)

