RCB skipper Faf du Plessis completes 4000 IPL runs

JAIPUR: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis completed 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Sunday. In the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), DuPlessis accomplished this milestone at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

DuPlessis scored 55 runs off 41 balls in the match to achieve this record, he played 128 matches where he scored 40344 runs with an average of 36.67 and a strike rate of 133.80. He has bagged 32 fifties in his IPL career.

He has clinched another milestone of becoming the only batter to cross 600 runs in the IPL 2023. In the season so far, he has 631 runs with an impressive average of 57.36 and a strike rate of 154.28.

He has smashed seven half-centuries in the season. The South African batter played his debut match with Chennai Super Kings in 2012. For, CSK, he scored 2721 runs in 92 games at an average of 35.34. He scored 20 half-centuries for the Yellow Army.

DuPlessis was also part of the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, playing eight matches and scoring 214 runs at an average of over 30 with two fifties.

DuPlessis joined RCB in 2022 as a captain, he has played 28 IPL matches and scored 1099 runs. He has scored ten half-centuries for the side, with best score of 96.

RCB's in-form openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis came to bat, and they gave a solid start to the team. At the end of the powerplay, RCB were at 42/0. Faf du Plessis 23* off 199 balls and Virat Kohli 17 off 17 balls.

The duo added a 50-run partnership in 6.3 overs however, Virat dismissed quickly in the 7th over when Asif delivered a slower bowl. Virat scored 18 off 19 balls.

Glenn Maxwell then joined DuPlessis in the middle, both together added 50 runs on the scoreboard off 38 balls. RCB brought their 100-run mark in 13.2 overs.

RCB skipper brought his seventh fifty in the season, smashing a half-century in 41 balls. But in the same over, Asif picked the scalp of Faf with a full-length delivery.

In the next over, Adam Zampa who has made his return to the team dismissed Mahipal Lomror who scored just one run facing two balls. Maxwell clinched his fifty off 30 balls in the 16.5 over.

Sandeep Sharma cleared Maxwell with a brilliant Yorker hitting the wickets in the 17.3 overs. In the last over Anuj Rawat showed some class by hitting two consecutive sixes and one four providing RCB 171/5 in 20 overs.

Adam Zampa proved his place in the side, as he took two wickets by conceding just 25 runs. Asif also picked two scalps whereas Sandeep Sharma dismissed one batter.